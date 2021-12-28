At a time when India’s policy focus has been on the government getting out of the business of doing business, it is unusual to see it plan a jump into the fray. But that is what’s playing out in our e-commerce space, where the Centre expects to unveil an open platform to take on the likes of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. The commerce ministry’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) project is reportedly getting final touches for an online debut within a few months. This foray will involve the setting up a non-profit company, for which a dozen investors have so far been signed on, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and BSE, with initial equity commitments totalling ₹185 crore. As stated, its objective is to “democratise e-commerce" and offer alternatives to proprietary e-com services. In part, it’s a response to grumbles from sundry retailers and sellers about being at the alleged mercy of big private platforms, and while our experience of state market ventures is dismal, this is indeed a worthy move.

In general, the state must not interfere in a functional market. The role of a government should be to frame policies that allow for market forces to operate freely, and it should refrain from pursuits better left to private enterprise. So long as fair competition prevails, the outcomes are likely to be superior for all involved than what a statist model can deliver. But then, rivalry can still fail to work in our benefit if its intensity dips below a point, leaving an arena either monopolized or no longer contestable. Network effects and the internet’s low-cost reach have given e-com majors such sway over a bustling sector, that there’s a clear case for the Centre to intervene against potential abuses of dominance. For years, shopkeeper lobbies and seller collectives have accused big e-com businesses of unfair practices that threaten their survival. As shoppers went online, market access has been a sore point for many suppliers, some of which complained of being obscured or shut out. The presence of e-com platforms as ‘marketplaces’ rather than e-retailers, a legacy of our multi-brand retail barriers, has been held up to open up e-shelf space. As our biggest websites are privately run, however, they deserve the liberty to operate without being stifled by over-regulation. The ideal policy response, therefore, would be to set up an optional platform that can challenge private incumbents.

For ONDC to loosen the market grip of big private players, contain their scope for monopolistic profits and hence serve its purpose, it must succeed against players adept at their game. It will need a brand name that signals what differentiates it. As the proposal draws inspiration from our Unified Payments Interface, the value of openness could be pitched at people by a mass campaign. Yet, how well it engages and retains shoppers could depend on its platform design, operational efficiency and other factors. Whatever market strategy ONDC adopts, it must not drain investor funds on loss-leader discounts. Nor must government policy be abused to tip the e-com market’s scales in this initiative’s favour. An open network should woo customers and hawk its wares fair and square, like any other venture. Recent regulatory proposals for this sector, unfortunately, reflect scant appreciation of the freedom every player must have for everyone’s interests to be kept in optimal balance. As our principal aim is to counter a concentration of market power, the creation of a competitor is the best way out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.