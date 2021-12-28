E-com competition as a worthy policy response

In general, the state must not interfere in a functional market. The role of a government should be to frame policies that allow for market forces to operate freely, and it should refrain from pursuits better left to private enterprise. So long as fair competition prevails, the outcomes are likely to be superior for all involved than what a statist model can deliver. But then, rivalry can still fail to work in our benefit if its intensity dips below a point, leaving an arena either monopolized or no longer contestable. Network effects and the internet’s low-cost reach have given e-com majors such sway over a bustling sector, that there’s a clear case for the Centre to intervene against potential abuses of dominance. For years, shopkeeper lobbies and seller collectives have accused big e-com businesses of unfair practices that threaten their survival. As shoppers went online, market access has been a sore point for many suppliers, some of which complained of being obscured or shut out. The presence of e-com platforms as ‘marketplaces’ rather than e-retailers, a legacy of our multi-brand retail barriers, has been held up to open up e-shelf space. As our biggest websites are privately run, however, they deserve the liberty to operate without being stifled by over-regulation. The ideal policy response, therefore, would be to set up an optional platform that can challenge private incumbents.