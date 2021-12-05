E-com has a big role in sustaining our economic momentum today

As per the draft rules, e-commerce players had to ensure that none of their “related parties and associated enterprises" were listed as sellers. They said that “related parties" should not do anything the e-commerce players cannot do themselves. This would not only affect the business operations of Amazon and Flipkart, but even domestic players like Tata and Reliance would find it difficult to integrate multiple brands and sell their products through super apps. Provisions to include, inter alia, directors and shareholders with a stake of over 10% in an e-commerce business as “related parties" also deserves serious reconsideration.

