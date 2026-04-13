Online commerce is undergoing a structural shift—from discovery-led consumption to decision-led execution. The rise of Agentic AI, capable of searching, evaluating and transacting autonomously, is reshaping how demand is created and fulfilled. This transition does not eliminate consumers, but reduces their role in the decision loop. The implication is clear: influence is moving from human browsing to algorithmic selection.
E-commerce won’t be the same again once AI Agents start shopping for us
SummaryWith the rise of AI agents who shop on our behalf, e-commerce players will find they must vie for algorithm attention. This could alter the very dynamics of competitive advantage online. Strategic adaptation must start now.
Online commerce is undergoing a structural shift—from discovery-led consumption to decision-led execution. The rise of Agentic AI, capable of searching, evaluating and transacting autonomously, is reshaping how demand is created and fulfilled. This transition does not eliminate consumers, but reduces their role in the decision loop. The implication is clear: influence is moving from human browsing to algorithmic selection.
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