E-commerce is impacting Indian jobs and consumer welfare
Summary
- While e-commerce offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation, it also presents challenges, particularly for traditional offline retailers. A survey’s findings highlight a need for targeted support and policy interventions to ensure everyone gets to benefit from it.
India’s e-commerce landscape has grown significantly over the past decade, becoming a crucial part of the country’s retail ecosystem. As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, the sector’s expansion raises questions about its impact on employment and consumer welfare.