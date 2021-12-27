Economic activity in India is set to gather steam in the new year

First, the impetus given by the government to enhance public investment would play a crucial role in reviving our economy. The government has taken concrete steps to boost its capital spending in areas such as infrastructure, its focus on which is underpinned by several initiatives. Apart from the National Infrastructure Pipeline, recently- announced Gati Shakti scheme to foster holistic infrastructure growth and National Monetisation Pipeline, we also have the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development that aims to meet India’s infra funding requirements. All this should, in the process, crowd in private investment and rekindle a new demand cycle in the economy. Already, the ratio of gross fixed capital formation to GDP at current prices has crossed 28% in the second quarter of 2021-22, which is higher than seen in the first quarter, indicating a rise in investments. The mood of industry is upbeat and there is renewed confidence that there would be a revival of investment and demand as we step into the new year.