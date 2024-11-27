Economic advice for Donald Trump and Jerome Powell: First, do no harm
Summary
- America’s economy has done well in recent times and its top policymakers must now ensure that its post-pandemic business dynamism does not fizzle out. They must watch the US labour market and startup statistics closely.
If US economic growth is so good, then why does the Fed need to cut interest rates? That was essentially the question put to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently after a speech in Dallas. It would be more constructive to examine the premise—why is growth so good?—and ask what the Fed and others can do to keep it that way.