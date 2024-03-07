Economic basics suggest RBI’s 6.5% policy rate is apt
Summary
- A good look at the impact of monetary policy on credit and GDP growth would argue against easing. One need not be a monetarist to agree that price stability should remain the central bank’s priority.
Monetarism a la Friedman says that inflation everywhere is always a monetary phenomenon. Increasing money supply by lowering interest rates can bring about only short-term gains in terms of increased GDP. But as time passes, it will be inflationary, as price expectations and wages adjust to increased money supply.