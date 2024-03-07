Economic basics suggest RBI’s 6.5% policy rate is apt

Clearly, a lower real repo rate does not lead to higher credit growth. Borrowing is a function of demand and a growing economy will see companies invest even if interest rates are high. Therefore, to conclude that high rates imperil credit growth is a weak argument. The current year is a classic case of interest rates peaking while growth in credit has been high, thanks to retail borrowers, a phenomenon that has prompted the bank regulator to rejig capital norms. Here too, it can be seen that people do not stop buying homes because rates are high, as purchase decisions are based on the price of the dwelling and ability to pay off a home loan. In a typical period of 15-20 years for repayment, floating rates of interest would move up or down at different points of time, and so the current rate matters little. This is also borne out by the fact that negative real repo rates during 2020-23 had weak growth in credit; demand was low in general and households were unsure of the future. Hence, there is reason to believe that there is no clear relation between the two variables and borrowing decisions are taken based on other factors.