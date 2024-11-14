Opinion
Mass distress: Handouts are no substitute for wage-raising structural reforms
Summary
- A pre-budget plea made by an industry body for ‘consumption vouchers’ for the poor confirms that income distress is seen as a pressing matter with serious implications for the economy. But handouts will only offer temporary relief and not solve the problem. We need a shift in strategy.
It is not common for industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to demand that the government increase subsidies for the poor.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more