India’s economy has done quite well on many counts
Summary
- Economic growth has been robust, fiscal consolidation is well on track, inflation has been coming under control and monetary policy looks well placed. It’s our labour market challenges, especially unemployment, that are proving difficult to meet.
The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy’s (NIPFP) mid-year macro- economic review forecasts India’s annual economic growth in the range of 6.9-7.1%, similar to most other forecasts, such as the International Monetary Fund’s (7%), World Bank’s (7%) and Reserve Bank of India’s (7.2%).