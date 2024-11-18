Economic growth shouldn’t have to suffer for want of a market solution
Summary
- India’s packaged food majors should drive a food-processing revolution and run a campaign for substitution of fresh-veggie demand. This could crush price volatility, make inflation easier to tame and make room for the central bank to ease monetary policy in response to slowing growth.
There is an old ditty that India’s struggle with inflation brings to mind: For want of a nail the shoe was lost / For want of a shoe the horse was lost / For want of a horse the rider was lost / For want of a rider the message was lost / For want of a message the battle was lost / For want of a battle the kingdom was lost / And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.