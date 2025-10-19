Kaushik Basu: Is the emphasis on self-interest in economic theory rewarding a few at the cost of the many?
Are we being led astray by an academic discipline that has long treated self-interest as rational? Growing inequality and political manipulation expose its limits. To secure freedom, fairness and prosperity, we must pursue global cooperation in our collective interest before it’s too late.
These are harrowing times. Amid soaring inequality, political leaders in many countries are cutting programmes and services that benefit the poor, while stoking fear and anger against migrants and refugees. Their noble-sounding intentions—safeguarding individual freedom, promoting prosperity and protecting citizens—are often a fig leaf for a policy agenda designed to enrich themselves and their wealthy cronies.