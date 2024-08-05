Opinion
Kaushik Basu: Future generations would be aghast at today’s inequality
Summary
- As economic disparities are set to worsen both within and across countries, extreme inequality poses a mortal threat to democracy. What we need is a progressive tax system that redistributes incomes from the rich to the poor while preserving economic incentives.
While there are many ways to measure economic inequality, key metrics consistently show that disparities are getting worse. According to a recent United Nations report, 71% of the world’s population now live in countries where inequality has increased.
