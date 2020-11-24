Economic liberalization still has a long way to go in our country

Fast-forward to today, and one can see that many of the pro-market reforms instituted over the years are yet to take off effectively. The source of these ills has unquestionably been populist politics that often defies free-market logic. For instance, the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act of 2005 (MGNREGA) provides the “right to work" for any adult member to do unskilled manual work for a guaranteed 100 days in a year. However, it hinders the adoption of technology or mechanized labour that would raise overall productivity. Moreover, this social security scheme is far from sustainable for its intended beneficiaries, as the MGNREGA wage is much lower than the minimum wage in 34 of the country’s 35 states and Union territories. Other entitlements such as the Right To Education Act of 2009 have led to the unfair treatment of privately-run schools, which require endless compliances and licences that severely affects their profitability.