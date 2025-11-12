How economic logic is driving students' subject choices—And why the humanities are losing out
Summary
Humanities' decline isn’t about waning curiosity but shifting priorities. Private institutions, driven by revenue-linked courses and placement goals, have reshaped student aspirations. Policy must step in to preserve education’s democratic purpose—creating citizens who understand, not just earn.
Globally, higher-education is undergoing a quiet reorganisation. The change is structural and not abrupt, reflecting broader social and economic realignments that are redefining what societies consider to be ‘useful’ knowledge.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story