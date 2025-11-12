Social and gender gradients of decline: Although women still make up the majority of students in the humanities, the gender balance in higher education is changing. Women currently have a slightly higher Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) than men, but as vocational and technical streams grow, their focus on the arts is gradually waning. Since 2014-15, enrolment for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes has also grown by 44% and 65%, respectively—the majority of these gains have been in science and commerce rather than the liberal arts disciplines.