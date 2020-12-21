Economic nationalism need not involve protectionism

Also, America’s own economic trajectory in the medium- to long-term future is broadly entwined with the way it re-imagines its relations with China. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is a key market for many American companies, even while it’s seen to be stealing US technology and often skirting international rules (Chinese exchange-rate devaluations included). While the Chinese may dispute these allegations, Biden’s administration will need to find a way to work alongside China, not against it. In some areas, cooperation is vital, but in others, the US could counter Beijing’s rising influence. Both sides would have to work towards a suitable balance of power. That won’t be easy. The rise of economic nationalism has, unfortunately, seen increasing trade protectionism and mutually-destructive stances taken in bilateral engagements. The World Trade Organization, as a waning multilateral institution, seems to have lost its ability to foster a fairer, more progressive trade liberalisation agenda, as envisaged.