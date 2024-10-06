Opinion
The world as we know it has gone off balance: It needs new economic ideas
Summary
- The paradigm that has long prevailed is getting shaken up across the planet, with the US just one prominent example. There may be an opportunity in this for us to promote a made-in-India economic model that is truly progressive, socially just and climate friendly.
It was 1987 and the post-war world economic order was changing with some help from Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan; this prompted John Michael Stipe of alt-rock band R.E.M. to sing: It’s the end of the world as we know it/ And I feel fine.
