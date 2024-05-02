Economic redistribution: Who’s afraid of progressive taxes?
Summary
- They’re needed to fund essential public services and foster a society with equal opportunity for all. Inheritance and wealth taxes may be inefficient, but let’s properly ensure other direct levies raise more revenue from the rich than others.
India’s political debate on inheritance tax and wealth tax has led to fears of tax terrorism, with the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) using the issue to attack the principal opposition party, Congress. Although the latter has clarified that neither a wealth nor inheritance tax is part of its poll manifesto, questions have arisen on the feasibility and desirability of such a proposal. The use of taxation as a tool to redistribute income and wealth may be an important issue, but a far bigger one is inequality, which is high in India and has risen over the last three decades.