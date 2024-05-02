Economic redistribution: Who’s afraid of progressive taxes?

For a country with significant deprivations of nutrition, education and health, and with stagnant incomes for most people, generating resources to subsidize the poor is not a choice, but a necessary instrument of governance. However, despite significant deficits, government spending on essential public services such as education and health remains low, with a real decline over the years. The inability of successive governments to spend adequately on these essential public services is attributable not just to a lack of political will, but also of resources. Our tax-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest among middle- income countries, with almost no increase in the last three decades. This happened despite average economic growth of above 6% annually. An effective tax policy that’s truly progressive in application is necessary to fund essential public services. It is also an effective instrument to create an egalitarian society with equal opportunity for all.