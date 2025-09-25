Can India escape the debt trap that rich economies are staring at?
Summary
Governments across the world see debt-funded public spending as an easy way to overcome economic slowdowns. But the costs it imposes—especially on unborn taxpayers—mustn’t slip out of consideration. Does the West need a sharper reminder of it than we do?
As countries stare at the prospect of slower economic growth in the post-Trumpian world, the Keynesian answer of fiscal support—financed through additional public debt—is a vanishing option, given the reality of payback burdens reaching unsustainable levels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story