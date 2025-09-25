Luckily, we in India are better placed. And thankfully, successive governments have been alive to the need to keep an eye on public debt. Sure, the Centre still has some way to go before it attains its debt goal of about 50% of GDP by the end of 2030-31 announced in this year’s budget speech, a step-down from the earlier goal of 40% by 2025-26.The fiscal stimulus necessitated by the covid crunch had gotten in the way. But the good news is that progress has been made.