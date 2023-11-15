Opinion
Economic solutions aren’t helping us crack an air pollution problem
Summary
- Seasonal smog in Delhi is a classic tragedy of the commons: It’s everybody’s problem and hence nobody’s in particular. Alas, ways out seem out of reach.
I have been in Delhi for a little over a week, and, as is the case at this time of the year, the city is highly polluted. The trouble is Mumbai, where I live, has also been very polluted this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more