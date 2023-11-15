Economic solutions aren’t helping us crack an air pollution problem

I have been in Delhi for a little over a week, and, as is the case at this time of the year, the city is highly polluted. The trouble is Mumbai, where I live, has also been very polluted this year.

Mumbai’s problem stems from a massive increase in construction in 2023. As a report by research firm Liases Foras points out: “The annual incremental construction in the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) limit of Mumbai has grown 68% since 2022 and 142% from 2021." This has increased construction dust. Of course, like with all metropolitan cities, vehicular pollution remains an issue. A recent report in the Mumbai Mirror points out: “Mumbai has the highest density of private cars in the country—650 per km of road." And the sea breeze no longer seems as effective as it used to be.

In economics, first-order effects drive decisions. Construction has gone up because in January 2021, the Maharashtra government halved all premiums to be paid for real-estate approvals. The idea was to boost the sector, which had been negatively impacted by the pandemic. This sector has a huge multiplier effect. When it does well, companies producing cement, steel, bricks, glass, paints, furnishings, ceramics, etc, all tend to do well. Jobs are also created. As Iqbal Singh Chahal, the BMC’s municipal commissioner, recently told The Times of India, construction is the city’s backbone. This is a great example of a first-order effect leading to a decision.

The trouble is such decisions have higher-order effects too. A sudden increase in construction at a time the city is in the midst of a major infrastructural upgrade has put more dust in the air—a major contributor to poor air quality. Of course, this could have been thought through, but that wouldn’t have helped arrive at the decision that was taken and may have gone against the desire of bureaucrats and politicians to be seen as decision-makers.

Now, let’s talk about Delhi. It has been struggling with pollution for many years despite having the country’s best metro network. While many moves have been taken over the years to curb pollution, such as shifting local commercial transport to compressed natural gas and improved emission standards for new vehicles, one reason Delhi continues to struggle is the rice stubble burning carried out by farmers primarily in Punjab and Haryana. The farmers do this because the time they get between harvesting rice paddy and sowing the wheat crop is very short.

Stubble burning is a fine example of what economists refer to as the tragedy of the commons. Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein explain this in Nudge in the context of dairy farmers: “Each dairy farmer has an incentive to add more cows to his herd, because he obtains the benefits of the additional cows while suffering only a fraction of the costs; but collectively too many cows will eventually ruin the pasture."

So, why does the tragedy of the commons occur? Robert H. Frank explains this in the context of fishermen in The Darwin Economy: “Each potential fisherman cares only about the earnings from the fish he expects to catch. He has no reason to consider the fact that his entry would reduce the number of fish caught by existing fishermen." And how does this apply in case of stubble burning farmers? The stubble burnt by each individual farmer incrementally adds very little to the overall pollution, but with many farmers burning stubble, it creates a big problem. The same logic applies to burning crackers as well.

So, what’s the way out? As Thaler and Sunstein write: “The standard remedy is coercion, agreed to by all. For example, dairy farmers might all agree to limit the number of cows they will add to their herds—and they might agree to punish those who violate the deal." Hence, those burning stubble will have to be coerced or incentivized to move away from it. This is being done through fines and better ways of managing crop residue. But nothing is as simple as lighting a match. So stubble burning continues.

Also, suggestions have been made to incentivize farmers in Punjab to grow crops other than rice. This requires a major intervention from the central as well as state government, given that currently these rice farmers are used to the government buying almost their entire paddy produce.

Now, let’s talk about vehicular pollution and the standard remedy of coercion. Policies that limit car usage or encourage people to take public transport don’t really go down well with those who own cars. Even in the case of Delhi, where the metro network reaches almost every nook and corner, metro coaches can get packed during peak hours, which is also when most car owners travel to and from work.

The question is why didn’t planners of the Delhi Metro think of building longer platforms that could accommodate more coaches so that more people could travel comfortably during peak hours? As Morgan Housel writes in Same As Ever: “It’s never intuitive how big something can grow from a small beginning." The point being that it’s never easy to estimate demand many years down the line.

Given these limitations, air pollution remains a very difficult problem to tackle. It’s something which is everybody’s problem—and hence nobody’s problem really.