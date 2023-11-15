Economic solutions aren’t helping us crack an air pollution problem

So, why does the tragedy of the commons occur? Robert H. Frank explains this in the context of fishermen in The Darwin Economy: “Each potential fisherman cares only about the earnings from the fish he expects to catch. He has no reason to consider the fact that his entry would reduce the number of fish caught by existing fishermen." And how does this apply in case of stubble burning farmers? The stubble burnt by each individual farmer incrementally adds very little to the overall pollution, but with many farmers burning stubble, it creates a big problem. The same logic applies to burning crackers as well.

