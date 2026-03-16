The government’s ₹57,300 crore economic stabilization fund has come at the right time, allowing its fiscal math to adjust to sudden geopolitical headwinds and supply chain disruptions. This is a textbook policy response, as the fund is designed to act as a shock absorber. It could help diffuse external economic jolts of the Iran war.
Think ahead: Beyond an economic stabilization fund, India must tackle its energy vulnerability
SummaryThe government’s new ₹57,300 crore fiscal buffer could help cushion households against a near-term war shock, but India needs a wider policy response to address its longer-term energy vulnerability. New Delhi must make use of its Brics+ presidency too.
The government’s ₹57,300 crore economic stabilization fund has come at the right time, allowing its fiscal math to adjust to sudden geopolitical headwinds and supply chain disruptions. This is a textbook policy response, as the fund is designed to act as a shock absorber. It could help diffuse external economic jolts of the Iran war.
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