Think ahead: Beyond an economic stabilization fund, India must tackle its energy vulnerability

The second must-do for reduced vulnerability is to enhance strategic reserve capacity significantly. Apart from oil marketing companies, whose stockpiles of crude and its products fluctuate, India’s special purpose company set up to hold strategic reserves has a total capacity of only 5.33 million tonnes. Or just about 40 million barrels. With daily usage expected to touch 6 million barrels over 2026, that is woefully little. Clearly, we must expand how much can be held for emergency release.