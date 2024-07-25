Economic Survey 2024 identifies problems but offers no solutions
Summary
- While the Economic Survey deserves credit for highlighting weak consumption and investment, its prescriptions would do little to boost demand so that the economy can fully recover. Indian policy needs to focus squarely on demand rather than the supply side of the economy.
The Economic Survey has been an important annual document, presenting the challenges faced by the country. Traditionally presented a day before the budget by the finance minister, it is written by the chief economic advisor to the finance ministry.