Can the Economic Survey smoothen our path to Viksit Bharat?
Summary
- Its straight talk on a private-investment revival and India’s climate challenge is refreshing. While it underplays job anxiety, the survey is still a crisp attempt at laying out a development path for India—with a special look at the trade-offs of a green transition that call for debate.
The Economic Survey for 2023-24 placed before Parliament on Monday is forthright on some aspects. Its straight talk on the need for private companies to use the profits they’ve piled up, thanks partly to a tax cut, to invest in India is an example.