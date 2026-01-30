Economic Survey 2025-26 has done well to stir up a debate on state capacity: Here’s what it misses
The chief economic advisor’s work deserves praise for taking India’s policy conversation to state capacity, although it should have analysed it at levels lower than the Centre where much of the state-citizen interaction takes place.
Economic Survey 2025–26 deserves credit for elevating state capacity from a background condition to a central analytical concern. It moves the policy conversation beyond the familiar terrain of growth rates, fiscal arithmetic and sectoral incentives towards the institutional foundations that determine whether policy intent can be translated into outcomes.