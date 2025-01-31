Economic Survey 2025 is worth preserving for this one piece of advice
Summary
- The Survey sees “Getting out of the way” and allowing businesses to focus on their core mission as a significant contribution that governments around the country can make
In an article for the Mint, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran expressed the hope that the latest Economic Survey’s proposed answers to the many challenges facing the economy—the course of key interest rates, energy transition, the drivers of global growth, impact of will artificial intelligence on job markets, etc —“will influence, illuminate and delineate [the government’s] approaches to the more enduring challenges."