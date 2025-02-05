India’s Economic Surveys deserve a lot more attention than they usually get
Summary
- The note of caution against the dangers of excessive financialization in the 2024-25 Economic Survey needs to be mulled over. Financial sector excesses can indeed hurt the real economy.
Economic Surveys tend to have a short shelf life. This could be because they are seen as the handiwork of technocrats, led by the chief economic advisor, and often read like academic wish-lists, devoid of the political economy considerations that determine whether governments take their advice.