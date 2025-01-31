Mint Quick Edit | Economic Survey 2025: Deregulate to grow
Summary
- CEA Nageswaran’s third survey makes a fine case for governments to get out of the way and peel off one layer of rules after another. Giving economic agents back their agency and expanding business freedom holds the key to India’s economic growth.
With globalization in retreat and global growth impulses weakening, how can India’s economy sustain a pace of 8% expansion for at least a decade? As Economic Survey 2024-25 notes, that’s what Viksit Bharat would need. Its most notable prescription, thus, is deregulation. Business activity should not be micromanaged and governments in general would do well to “get out of the way".