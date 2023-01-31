Economic Survey: Building narratives, side-stepping analyses

On inflation, the Survey is optimistic that the worst is behind us and expects inflation next fiscal to be below the RBI’s upper bound of 6%. This is quite realistic. The latest indication of moderating risk of recession in the US, alongside moderating commodity prices could lead to reversal of the nervous strengthening of the dollar against all major currencies of the world, strengthening the rupee and toning down imported inflation. While a resurgent China would import more commodities and push up their prices, its exports would also help tame prices across the world.