Once again, the Economic Survey seems to play down the climate crisis: Why?
Summary
- Once again, the latest survey has been a disappointment. The document would do justice to the global challenge of our times if it did some crystal ball gazing for clarity on what India must do.
In my critique of the Economic Survey of 2023-24, I had highlighted how little justice it does to the climate imperatives India is facing. The Economic Survey of 2024-25 offers convoluted arguments that read as an apology for the progress made on mitigation measures and seem to confuse normal development initiatives and resilience-building measures with adaptation imperatives.