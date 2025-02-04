Once again, the Economic Survey seems to play down the climate crisis: Why?

Adaptation is an indispensable part of a climate action strategy for any country. India is no exception. Given our massive population and highly skewed income distribution, it is true that the larger part of India does not have the resilience to deal with any shocks. And, while various measures being taken by the government to make India a developed country by 2047, like investing in mobility infrastructure, facilitating access to markets, etc, could help build this resilience, ensuring equitable access to the fruits of these efforts up-front will go a long way in building resilience.