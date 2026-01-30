Economic Survey: Can India sustain a high pace of growth in a highly uncertain world?
The survey’s theme of self-reliance may recall the central planning era, but autarkic impulses are now about resilience in a world of geopolitical shocks and volatile capital flows. The survey’s focus on manufacturing over services and GDP growth over employment growth is consistent with that
The world has not experienced such high uncertainty as today since World War II ended 80 years ago. Can India sustain the high economic growth that it has maintained since the pandemic under such conditions—or even strengthen its growth potential? This is the central theme of the Economic Survey 2025-26 released on Thursday.