The priority given to manufacturing over services and a parallel privileging of growth in GDP over growth in employment is embedded in the survey’s overarching theme of self- reliance, which dates back to India’s strategy of planned development in the 1950s. But the substance is different 75 years later, as is the context. Self-reliance is now combined with the idea of resilience—not just environmental in the context of climate change, but also against geopolitical shocks in a more uncertain world.