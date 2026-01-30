Economic Survey: The shift India’s economy must make for resilience against forces it can’t control
Summary
India’s 2025-26 Economic Survey stands out for its stark global risk-scenario analysis, hardnosed look at our capital-flow vulnerability and its resilience strategy of tackling our structurally high cost of capital. It makes a creditably coherent argument.
This year’s Economic Survey has been published under the shadow of a geo-economic upheaval. Although it strikes an optimistic note on India’s economy, it offers a realistic assessment of the global risks we face.
