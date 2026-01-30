Macro-level stability, however, no longer lures foreign capital—the “paradox of 2025," as the survey puts it. For an economy that runs a trade deficit, this is a problem. Especially since India has been a victim of geopolitics, as it notes, citing our weak score on Lowy Institute’s Power Gap Index as a call to action. After all, while we have fared fairly well, global turmoil could yet kick in with a lag.