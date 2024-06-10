Economic theory was at play all through the Lok Sabha election
Summary
- Behavioural economics has taught us that many decisions taken are based on psychology, which can be influenced by marketers, including politicians. From Pareto optimality to Giffen goods, various economic concepts offered close political parallels.
The outcome of India’s election was quite singular, compared with 2014 and 2019. All major parties celebrated it. The NDA was happy because it returned to power, the Congress and INDIA were happy that they did better than in the past, while regional parties were pleased they came out stronger in their states. This is what in economics would be close to a ‘Pareto optimal’ situation, where everyone is better off and no one worse off.