The certainty of uncertainty calls for enhanced economic vigilance
SummaryAmid heightened uncertainty across the world, this era’s winners are likely to be players that build systems flexible enough to thrive regardless of what the future holds. As policymakers, businesses and individuals should acknowledge, nobody can predict outcomes with any accuracy.
In today’s global economy, uncertainty has become the only certainty. One can hardly miss the overwhelming sense of ‘uncertainty’ that permeates nearly every news story. Yet, beneath this pervasive terminology lies a fundamental question: What does ‘uncertainty’ mean, and how does it shape our economic and financial landscape?