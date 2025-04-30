The certainty of uncertainty calls for enhanced economic vigilance

A vast body of literature has documented how uncertainty affects economic behaviour. For consumers, an increase typically triggers precautionary savings—households postpone major purchases and build financial buffers against potential downturns. But there is a paradox. Rational responses at the individual level can collectively dampen aggregate demand. Producers facing uncertainty often delay investments and hiring decisions. When the future is doubtful, the option value of waiting increases. Companies would rather hold cash than commit to irreversible investments, which slows capital formation and productivity growth down.