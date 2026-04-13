Economic warfare: Why the collapse of US-Iran peace talks may prove bad for the survival of Pax Americana

Although both sides have flouted global norms, US violations glare out in a world aghast to see global principles and interests cast aside to disarm a country cast by Israel as a hot threat. The very idea of ‘Pax Americana’—or a world order based on international law as framed by global opinion—takes a blow each time America discards the restraints it had once rallied the world to observe. Today, its Iran folly has not only left the globe worse off, its own ability to rally nations to a cause stands in doubt.