In an alternate world, the US could bask in the glory of pushing the frontier of science with a lunar flyby. Instead, the Moon evokes tales of tides that kings cannot push back. Truce talks held over the weekend between America and Iran have failed. The Strait of Hormuz remains a weapon of mass disruption.
Economic warfare: Why the collapse of US-Iran peace talks may prove bad for the survival of Pax Americana
SummaryThe end of US-Iran parleys in Islamabad without a peace pact has put the world back on edge. While all eyes will be on rekindled hostilities and the price of Brent crude oil, we must also take a longer view of what’s at stake for America in the economic theatre of war.
In an alternate world, the US could bask in the glory of pushing the frontier of science with a lunar flyby. Instead, the Moon evokes tales of tides that kings cannot push back. Truce talks held over the weekend between America and Iran have failed. The Strait of Hormuz remains a weapon of mass disruption.
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