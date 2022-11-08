Economic weakness is a tricky basis for a quota

With the rupee losing its real value over time, cream can go sour quickly. Who’s well-off or badly-off shows very little stability. While monthly earnings of ₹66,000 may have spelt comfort two decades ago, it has now been deemed so low as to qualify for special help. A decade hence, it could possibly be taken as a pittance. Yet, our income tax policy, which aims to spare all but the better-off, has not kept pace. For non-elderly earners, tax liability kicks in as soon as one earns an annual sum of over ₹2.5 lakh. Even for a double-income household, that’s below the EWS cap. Such a home is weak, it seems, but not too weak to be taxed. The cap doesn’t square with other data sets either. A recent survey by People Research on India’s Consumer Economy, for example, clubbed homes into brackets by distinct patterns of consumption and identified India’s ‘middle class’ as homes with annual incomes in a range of ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh (at 2020-21 prices). Estimated at 30% of all homes last year, many of these count as weak in terms of income. So would ‘aspirers’, a bracket of households that earn ₹1.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh and make up 52% of our total, and also ‘destitutes’ that earn less and have a 15% share (as found by that study). While a big chunk of our weak-earning families are likely to be covered by pre-2019 caste-based quotas, it’s evident that the EWS quota’s filters have been set to let a large proportion of the rest through. The irony, then, is how little such a wide gate does to improve their odds of success.

