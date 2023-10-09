Economics Nobel: Let’s talk gender inefficiency

The covid pandemic sent people home and revived the question of whether flexible work could help solve India’s problem of abysmal levels of workforce participation by women. Work done by this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Economics, Claudia Goldin, a Harvard professor awarded “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes," could guide us towards an answer not just to that, but maybe to other questions as well. Such as why women are paid less than men. Gender disparity has been studied deeply by Professor Goldin, who looked back at US records for two centuries plus, working out ways to fill data gaps—no mean task, given how male chauvinism can warp statistics—to capture drivers of gender gaps as they changed over time. Although America is not India and our labour markets differ, many of her findings resonate with us. Her U-shaped curve for the labour participation of married women in the US, for example, may apply to any evolving economy. As traced by her, this key gender variable dropped as the Industrial Age split homes and workplaces apart, and then recovered with a services boom. This tale of two centuries made it amply clear that economic emergence (in terms of output) is not enough for gender equity.

Only half of all women today are in paid employment, globally, compared to 80% of men, and the former still tend to earn less. This is glaringly inefficient. An economy with fewer opportunities for women and unequal terms on offer fails to make the best use of its resources. But in the US, a 20th century uptrend of women at paid work and its apparent correlation with prosperity had incubated intellectual laziness on the issue. On the insight that female farm and workshop workers of the 19th century had been undercounted, Professor Goldin fixed that data flaw to reveal a remarkably high ratio of married women working in agrarian times. This variable slid as factory/office work took off, only to rise again as services emerged. Crucially, by popping a myth that arose from correlation mixed up with causation, she made academia study the barriers women face as an economy’s structure changes. She explored the family context. If marriage and domestic duties played a role in keeping women back, even as education and other factors pushed the other way, so did women’s expectations. What career paths to expect—if any after motherhood—and what education to invest in took generations to settle in the US. Even if the young knew their work-lives needn’t follow their mothers’, a haze over earning prospects was a holdback. America’s big reset of the past half century was the contraceptive pill. It let women delay childbirth and make confident career choices in diverse fields, even male bastions. Vitally, incentives to invest in women’s education suddenly went up. Professor Goldin’s research tells us that enhancing expectations is still a must. While the US gender gap in earnings has reduced, it is also proving to be a ‘sticky wage problem’ of another kind. Her review of pay gaps found industrial era gains for women over 1820–1850 and 1890–1930, before a long plateau over 1930-1980 (in spite of social empowerment). Alas, it’s still slow-going. And baby breaks explain some but not all of it.