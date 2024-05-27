Economists should reskill themselves for the age of AI
Summary
- Economic analysts today have worked differently from the earlier lot and now have artificial intelligence (AI) to contend with. They would be well advised to reassess their use of quantitive and qualitative evidence.
The poor placement record of India’s top engineering schools this year has received much attention. What went unnoticed are dismal placements at top economics schools. One reason is the growing caution among employers that face multiple global uncertainties. The other is a reassessment of the need for economic analysts in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).