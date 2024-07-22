What does the economy need? The Economic Survey has few answers.
Summary
- The Economic Survey is silent on questions such as: Should money be offered in lieu of demands for special status by regions? Should the GST architecture be redrawn? What, if any, fiscal headroom is available for these?
The Economic Survey serves no surprises. Reflecting the popular discourse, it lists the triple slack of low private sector investment, agriculture failing to make farmers prosperous despite substantial subsidies, and sluggish FDI as each responsible for hurting growth and job creation. But doesn’t spell out the policy changes needed to take the economy out of this pain.