India stands at the threshold of a new investment-led growth phase that could redefine its economic trajectory over the coming decade. Much like the investment boom of 2004-08, the country is again seeing the early stages of a broad-based capital expenditure upcycle. This time, however, the foundations appear stronger, more diversified and strategically aligned with long-term national priorities.
How the economy’s next phase of growth will be driven by broad-based capital expenditure
SummaryWhat began with government support for infrastructure is now broadening into energy, defence, manufacturing and tech. If execution remains strong and economic reforms continue, here's what India can expect for its economy.
India stands at the threshold of a new investment-led growth phase that could redefine its economic trajectory over the coming decade. Much like the investment boom of 2004-08, the country is again seeing the early stages of a broad-based capital expenditure upcycle. This time, however, the foundations appear stronger, more diversified and strategically aligned with long-term national priorities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More