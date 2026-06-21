How the economy’s next phase of growth will be driven by broad-based capital expenditure

India stands at the threshold of a new investment-led growth phase that could redefine its economic trajectory over the coming decade. Much like the investment boom of 2004-08, the country is again seeing the early stages of a broad-based capital expenditure upcycle. This time, however, the foundations appear stronger, more diversified and strategically aligned with long-term national priorities.
India stands at the threshold of a new investment-led growth phase that could redefine its economic trajectory over the coming decade. Much like the investment boom of 2004-08, the country is again seeing the early stages of a broad-based capital expenditure upcycle. This time, however, the foundations appear stronger, more diversified and strategically aligned with long-term national priorities.
At the heart of this emerging cycle is a shift towards domestic capacity building. Policymakers are increasingly focused on reducing dependence on imports in critical sectors such as energy, defence, technology and industrial supply chains.
At the heart of this emerging cycle is a shift towards domestic capacity building. Policymakers are increasingly focused on reducing dependence on imports in critical sectors such as energy, defence, technology and industrial supply chains.
Combined with strong domestic demand, supportive reforms and healthy corporate balance sheets, this strategy is laying the groundwork for a sustained rise in investment and economic growth.
We see four drivers anchoring this capex cycle: energy security and its clean transition, defence capex, industrial supply chains and India’s infrastructure build-out. Together, these themes reflect a shift from cyclical investment to strategic capacity creation, with capital allocation increasingly directed towards sectors that strengthen resilience, support productivity and deepen India’s role in global supply chains.
The scale of the opportunity is significant. India’s total capex is projected to rise to about $2.2 trillion by 2030-31, implying incremental investment of close to $1 trillion over the next five years. Consequently, the country’s investment-to-GDP ratio could rise from 34.6% to nearly 37.5% by 2029-30, with private sector participation likely to play a larger role.
Energy security is likely to be the first major pillar. India’s policy framework has moved from a singular focus on its energy transition to a broader emphasis on security alongside sustainability.
Investments in coal gasification, renewables, transmission, battery storage, green hydrogen and grid modernization recognize that growth requires reliable energy while advancing climate commitments. The result will be a multi-year cycle spanning conventional and clean energy infrastructure.
Defence manufacturing is another powerful driver. As geopolitical uncertainties rise, India has accelerated efforts to achieve strategic self-reliance in defence production. Higher domestic procurement targets, indigenization initiatives and growing export ambitions are encouraging investment across aerospace, shipbuilding, electronics and advanced defence technologies. The government’s objective of raising defence expenditure from about 2% to 2.5% of GDP by 2030-31 underscores the scale of this opportunity.
Equally important is India’s ambition to secure manufacturing and technology supply chains. Electronics manufacturing and semiconductor development have become central to industrial policy. Supported by production-linked incentives, rising domestic consumption and global diversification, investment is flowing into electronics assembly, components, semiconductor packaging, testing and fabrication.
The objective is no longer just import substitution; it is to position India as a meaningful participant in global value chains. The semiconductor sector, in particular, is gaining momentum. With a projected market opportunity exceeding $100 billion by 2030, India is trying to establish a long-term presence in one of the world’s most strategically key industries.
The digital economy is adding another layer of demand. As global companies seek politically stable and energy-secure locations for data infrastructure, India is emerging as an attractive destination for data centres. Investments from global hyperscalers and domestic conglomerates should accelerate, supporting the artificial intelligence ecosystem while generating demand for power and connectivity, and enabling infrastructure.
Infrastructure development remains the backbone of the story. Public investment (by the central government) has more than doubled as a share of GDP over the past decade, driving expansion in highways, freight corridors, metro systems, airports and logistics networks. Railways have undergone a marked transformation, while proposed high-speed rail corridors could further reshape connectivity and productivity across regions.
The government has also demonstrated a sustained commitment through PM Gati Shakti, industrial corridors and innovative financing mechanisms. These investments create productive assets and crowd-in private capital by reducing logistical costs and improving competitiveness.
The sustainability of this cycle depends on fundamentals. Encouragingly, corporate balance sheets are healthier than during previous booms. Years of deleveraging have reduced vulnerabilities while stronger profitability and revenue growth have improved firms’ capacity to invest. Banks are also entering this phase with some of the healthiest balance sheets in decades, which gives them room to finance productive investment.
Structural reforms have improved the investment climate. Corporate tax reductions, production-linked incentives and infrastructure planning frameworks have strengthened confidence among domestic and global investors. Meanwhile, a broad-based consumption recovery is lifting capacity utilization, creating the demand conditions needed for private investment to accelerate.
Lastly, global supply-chain diversification offers India a rare strategic opportunity. As companies seek alternatives to concentrated manufacturing hubs, India is increasingly positioned as a beneficiary of near-shoring and friend-shoring trends. Rising foreign direct investment flows suggest that this is already underway.
The message is clear: India’s capex upcycle has moved beyond the government-spending story it was till recently. It has begun to evolve into a coordinated national investment cycle spanning energy, defence, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.
If execution remains strong and economic reforms continue, India could witness one of its most significant investment expansions on record, as it would create a foundation for sustained growth, greater self-reliance and enhanced global competitiveness.
The author is chief India economist, Morgan Stanley.