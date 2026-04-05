As we enter a new fiscal year, both the government and industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) would do well to focus on what truly drives sustained growth in India: Is it the demand or supply side of the Indian economy?
Strike the economy’s head pin: Recall Say’s Law? Let supply drive India’s growth, don’t wait for demand
SummaryIndia’s growth debate often starts with demand—but let’s not put the cart before the horse. To lift India’s trajectory of economic expansion, we should not wait for demand signals but expand supply first. India’s own record shows how this works.
As we enter a new fiscal year, both the government and industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) would do well to focus on what truly drives sustained growth in India: Is it the demand or supply side of the Indian economy?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More